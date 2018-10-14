Panthers' Devin Funchess: Panthers' leading receiver in Week 6
Funchess caught five of eight targets, racking up 74 yards and a touchdown as Carolina lost 23-17 to Washington on Sunday.
Funchess is the prototypical high-floor WR2 -- Averaging 4.6 receptions per game with no fewer than three catches in any outing this season, while failing to exceed 50 receiving yards on just one occasion in 2018. Week 7 brings a matchup with a generous Philadelphia secondary that ranks bottom-13 in pass defense after finishing 17th in that category last year. Funchess' showing against the Eagles last season was one to forget, as he hauled in just three of nine targets for 36 yards in a midseason loss.
More News
-
Panthers' Devin Funchess: Leads team in receiving versus Giants•
-
Panthers' Devin Funchess: Big third drive keys solid performance•
-
Panthers' Devin Funchess: Strong game in Olsen's absence•
-
Panthers' Devin Funchess: Held in check versus Cowboys•
-
Panthers' Devin Funchess: Hauls in both looks•
-
Panthers' Devin Funchess: Catches lone target•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 6 contrarian plays
Everyone is playing Jameis Winston and Julio Jones this week. Heath Cummings had four guys...
-
LIVE: Week 6 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 6
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Winston ready
After a suspension delayed his start, Jameis Winston is ready to make up for lost time, Jamey...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 6? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...