Panthers' Devin Funchess: Panthers' leading receiver in Week 6

Funchess caught five of eight targets, racking up 74 yards and a touchdown as Carolina lost 23-17 to Washington on Sunday.

Funchess is the prototypical high-floor WR2 -- Averaging 4.6 receptions per game with no fewer than three catches in any outing this season, while failing to exceed 50 receiving yards on just one occasion in 2018. Week 7 brings a matchup with a generous Philadelphia secondary that ranks bottom-13 in pass defense after finishing 17th in that category last year. Funchess' showing against the Eagles last season was one to forget, as he hauled in just three of nine targets for 36 yards in a midseason loss.