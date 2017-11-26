Panthers' Devin Funchess: Picks up 108 yards
Funchess caught seven of 12 targets for 108 yards in Sunday's 35-27 win over the Jets.
The targets and yards were both season highs for Funchess. The third-year receiver, in addition to becoming "the man" after the trading away of Kelvin Benjamin, has also become more explosive. Funchess was averaging 10.8 yards per catch prior to Benjamin's departure, but has averaged 16.8 yards per game in the three games since. He's caught a pass of at least 30 yards in three straight games after no such games with Benjamin in the lineup.
