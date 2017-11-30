Panthers' Devin Funchess: Practices fully Thursday

Funchess (toe) practiced in full Thursday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Both Funchess and Christian McCaffrey were in pads from the start of the session and seemed to participate in every drill in the part open to the media, according to Joe Person of The Charlotte Observer. Upon the release of Thursday's report, though, only Funchess was active from beginning to end. Since the Panthers dealt Kelvin Benjamin (knee) to the Bills, Funchess has prospered as the No. 1 wideout, hauling in 19 of 31 passes for 297 yards and two touchdowns across four games.