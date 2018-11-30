Panthers' Devin Funchess: Practicing for second straight day

Funchess (back) took part in Friday's practice, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Funchess did not practice Wednesday, but it appears he will get some work in Friday for a second straight day, which bodes well for his chances of returning to action this week. His official Week 13 status will be revealed after Friday's practice comes to a close.

