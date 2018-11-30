Panthers' Devin Funchess: Practicing for second straight day
Funchess (back) took part in Friday's practice, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
Funchess did not practice Wednesday, but it appears he will get some work in Friday for a second straight day, which bodes well for his chances of returning to action this week. His official Week 13 status will be revealed after Friday's practice comes to a close.
More News
-
Panthers' Devin Funchess: Limited at Thursday's practice•
-
Panthers' Devin Funchess: Spotted at practice•
-
Panthers' Devin Funchess: Not involved in practice•
-
Panthers' Devin Funchess: Not spotted at practice•
-
Panthers' Devin Funchess: Won't play Week 12•
-
Panthers' Devin Funchess: On track to sit Week 12•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 sleepers
With the Fantasy playoffs one week away in most leagues, Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers...
-
Fantasy football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Playoff Schedule Preview
Chris Towers dives into the stats to find the best and worst matchups for the Fantasy playoffs,...
-
Week 13 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 things to know
It's the most important week of the season. Playoff spots are on the line. Here's what you...