Panthers' Devin Funchess: Puts in full practice Thursday
Funchess (hamstring) was a full practice participant Thursday, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.
Following up Wednesday's limited session with no limitations Thursday, Funchess has proved himself ready for a Week 8 divisional matchup with the Buccaneers. On the campaign, Tampa Bay's defense has been torched by wideouts to the tune of 9.1 YPT and seven touchdowns through six games.
