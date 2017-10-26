Panthers' Devin Funchess: Puts in full practice Thursday

Funchess (hamstring) was a full practice participant Thursday, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

Following up Wednesday's limited session with no limitations Thursday, Funchess has proved himself ready for a Week 8 divisional matchup with the Buccaneers. On the campaign, Tampa Bay's defense has been torched by wideouts to the tune of 9.1 YPT and seven touchdowns through six games.