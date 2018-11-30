Panthers' Devin Funchess: Questionable after full practice
Funchess (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.
Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site expects the 24-year-old wideout to suit up Sunday after practicing Thursday and Friday. In fact, it's seems likely Funchess would've also taken part in Wednesday's practice if not for a personal issue keeping him away from the team to start the week. He was spotted leaping for a pass during Thursday's limited session, then progressed to full participation Friday, per Bryan Strickland of the Panthers' official site. With Funchess, D.J. Moore, Curtis Samuel and Torrey Smith all on track to play in Sunday's phenomenal matchup, it will be interesting to see how the Panthers divide snaps at wide receiver. Common sense dictates Moore has surpassed Funchess as the No. 1 option after catching 15 passes for 248 yards and a touchdown the past two weeks.
