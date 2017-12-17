Panthers' Devin Funchess: Ready for Packers
Funchess (shoulder), listed as questionable after practicing fully Friday, is expected to play Sunday against Green Bay, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Funchess has thrived since Kelvin Benjamin was traded to Buffalo on Oct. 31 and has four touchdowns over the last four games. While fantasy owners want Funchess out there in most circumstances given his hot play of late, Sunday's game is especially juicy for the wideout in that he'll take on a leaky Packers secondary that will be without one of its starting cornerbacks in Davon House (shoulder).
