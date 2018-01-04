Panthers' Devin Funchess: Remains sidelined at practice Thursday
Funchess (shoulder) did not practice Thursday, Joe Person of The Charlotte Observer reports.
More on the wideout's status for wild-card weekend come Friday, though we suspect that Funchess is likely to be a go Sunday against the Saints, with his practice participation leading up to the contest being managed to that end. Funchess was on the field for 87 percent of the Panthers' snaps on offense in Week 17 -- tops among the team's wide receivers -- en route to hauling in two of his six targets for 48 yards and a TD.
