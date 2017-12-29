Panthers' Devin Funchess: Removed from injury report

Funchess (shoulder) isn't listed on the final injury report for Sunday's game in Atlanta.

Teams typically list players without game designations once they're fully cleared, but Carolina actually took the unusual step of completely removing Funchess from the injury report. It's a hint that the wideout is no longer bothered by soreness in his shoulder, following back-to-back outings with less than 20 yards. Funchess should bounce back to some degree, facing an Atlanta defense he bested for five catches and 86 yards on seven targets in a 20-17 Panthers victory back in Week 9. Funchess accounted for 63 percent of his team's receiving yards in that contest, which also happened to be the first game after Kelvin Benjamin was traded to Buffalo.