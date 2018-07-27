Panthers' Devin Funchess: Returns to practice
Funchess (cramps) returned to practice Friday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Funchess exited Thursday's session with cramps, which isn't new for the receiver who's experienced them several throughout his career. Upon his return to the field, Funchess will presumably slot right back in with the first-team offense alongside Torrey Smith and rookie D.J. Moore.
