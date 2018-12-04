Panthers' Devin Funchess: Scores in return
Funchess caught one of three targets for 10 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Buccaneers.
Funchess returned after missing Week 12 due to a back injury, but his snap count was limited to 32 of Carolina's 70 offensive snaps. To his credit, though, he made a big impact on his lone reception, scoring during the third quarter. With five straight outings of fewer than 50 yards, however, Funchess' upside has taken a hit over the second half of this season.
