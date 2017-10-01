Panthers' Devin Funchess: Scores twice in upset win

Funchess hauled in seven of nine targets for 70 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 33-30 road upset of the Patriots.

Funchess finally took advantage of his bigger role with tight end Greg Olsen (foot) sidelined, burning the porous New England secondary for his first two touchdowns of the season. The third-year wideout also topped four receptions for just the second time in his career, rewarding owners that looked his way in this favorable matchup. Funchess will continue to start in two-receiver sets opposite Kelvin Benjamin, but his play up to this point suggests performances like this one aren't likely to come by often.