Panthers' Devin Funchess: Set to hit free-agent market
The Panthers have not expressed a desire to bring Funchess back in 2019, David Newton of ESPN reports.
Head coach Ron Rivera indicated Carolina was "moving forward" when the team decided to sit Funchess for the regular-season finale last month. Now scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in March, Funchess appears to have played his last snaps for the Panthers. The tall-but-slow wideout (Funchess owns 4.70-second time in the 40-yard dash) wasn't the best fit in an offense that prioritizes yards after the catch anyway, so this development could be mutually beneficial.
