Panthers' Devin Funchess: Sitting out season finale

Funchess (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Saints, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Funchess' snap and targets counts have been trending down for the last month, but it's still somewhat surprising that he's a health scratch for the season finale. It almost certainly spells an end to his stint in Carolina, as Funchess will become a free agent in March and is unlikely to be retained after youngsters D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel passed him up on the depth chart at receiver this season.