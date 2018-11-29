Panthers' Devin Funchess: Spotted at practice
Funchess (back) is suited up and on the field for the start of Thursday's practice, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.
After sitting out the Panthers' Week 12 loss to the Seahawks with the back issue, Funchess wasn't in attendance Wednesday for the team's first practice of Week 13 and went down as a non-participant on the official injury report. His mere presence at the team facility Thursday amounts to a step forward for Funchess, but the extent of his involvement won't be known until the Panthers release their report after the session concludes. If Funchess ultimately isn't able to overcome the injury and misses a second straight game Sunday against the Buccaneers, D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel would profile as Cam Newton's top targets at wideout.
