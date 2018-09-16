Panthers' Devin Funchess: Strong game in Olsen's absence

Funchess brought in seven of nine targets for 77 yards in the Panthers' 31-24 loss to the Falcons on Sunday.

In the absence of Greg Olsen (foot), Funchess was the second-most targeted pass catcher behind Christian McCaffrey. The 24-year-old saw a considerable boost in workload over that of Week 1, as he'd only logged five looks in the win over the Cowboys. With Olsen projected for a multi-week absence, Funchess should continue to be one of the linchpins of the Carolina passing attack. He'll look to build on Sunday's performance in a Week 3 battle against the Bengals.