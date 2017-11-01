Panthers' Devin Funchess: Taking over as No. 1 receiver
Funchess is set to take over as Carolina's No. 1 receiver after Kelvin Benjamin was traded to the Bills on Tuesday, John Wawrow of The Associated Press reports.
The physical similarities between Funchess and Benjamin likely contributed to Carolina's decision to trade the latter, though Funchess hasn't been nearly as efficient as his former teammate. Benjamin caught 32 of 51 targets for 475 yards and two scores, while Funchess has hauled in 33 of 58 targets for 357 yards and three touchdowns. The 2015 second-round pick may provide a similarly imposing presence in the red zone, but their respective track records suggest Benjamin is far superior in every other regard. The trade won't necessarily have a huge impact on Funchess' workload, as he's already averaging 7.3 targets per game and has produced just 6.2 yards per target. Benjamin's 6.4 targets per game figure to be divided between a bunch of players, including Russell Shepard, Curtis Samuel and, eventually, Greg Olsen (foot).
