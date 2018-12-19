Panthers' Devin Funchess: Targeted once versus Saints

Funchess was held without a catch while being targeted once in Monday's 12-9 loss to the Saints.

Funchess' lone look was actually intercepted, as quarterback Cam Newton unsuccessfully attempted to give him a shot on a jump ball along the sideline of the end zone in the second quarter's waning moments. Besides that, Funchess played just 11 offensive snaps, continuing his spare use in recent weeks and furthering the sentiment that he likely isn't a part of Carolina's plans beyond this season.