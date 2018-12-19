Panthers' Devin Funchess: Targeted once versus Saints
Funchess was held without a catch while being targeted once in Monday's 12-9 loss to the Saints.
Funchess' lone look was actually intercepted, as quarterback Cam Newton unsuccessfully attempted to give him a shot on a jump ball along the sideline of the end zone in the second quarter's waning moments. Besides that, Funchess played just 11 offensive snaps, continuing his spare use in recent weeks and furthering the sentiment that he likely isn't a part of Carolina's plans beyond this season.
More News
-
Panthers' Devin Funchess: Held catchless•
-
Panthers' Devin Funchess: Scores in return•
-
Panthers' Devin Funchess: Active in Week 13•
-
Panthers' Devin Funchess: Likely to be limited Sunday•
-
Panthers' Devin Funchess: Questionable after full practice•
-
Panthers' Devin Funchess: Practicing for second straight day•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 16's Biggest Questions
Can you trust Todd Gurley this week? Our experts answer that and more of the biggest questions...
-
Week 16 streaming options
Heath Cummings says you should probably just stick with your quarterback or tight end, but...
-
Week 16 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 16
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
If you survived another wild week, you probably need some help to bring the championship home....
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Week 15 Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings helps you sort through a wild Week 15 to prepare for your championship roun...