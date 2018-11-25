Panthers' Devin Funchess: Won't play Week 12
Funchess (back) is inactive for Sunday's contest versus the Seahawks, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.
Held out of practice all week with a back injury, Funchess didn't have much chance of suiting up after being tabbed as doubtful to play on the Panthers' final Week 12 injury report, according to Jourdan Rodrigue of the Charlotte Observer. The Panthers won't be as short-handed as they would have been in previous weeks with the return of wide receiver Torrey Smith (knee) from a four-game absence. Despite the presence of Smith, though, the passing attack likely will revolve around D.J. Moore, Christian McCaffrey, Greg Olsen and Curtis Samuel.
