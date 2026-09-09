Lloyd (knee) was not listed on Wednesday's injury report.

Lloyd was working through a knee injury toward the tail end of training camp, but his absence from injury report indicates that the fifth-year pro will play in Sunday's regular-season opener against the Bears. Lloyd inked a three-year, $42 million contract with the Panthers in March after spending the first four years of his NFL career with the Jaguars, and he is slated to start alongside Bobby Okereke at inside linebacker, with both Claudin Cherelus and Jackson Kuwatch providing depth at the position.