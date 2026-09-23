Lloyd recorded nine tackles (seven solo), including 1.0 sacks, and three pass breakups, including a pair of interceptions, in Sunday's 34-3 win over the Falcons.

Additionally, Lloyd had a QB hit and returned one of his two interceptions for a 16-yard touchdown in the third quarter when he picked off undrafted rookie Jack Strand. Lloyd picked off Cooper Rush and returned it 53 yards on the previous Atlanta possession. Through two games, the new Carolina linebacker has piled up 22 tackles (16 solo), including the 1.0 sacks, three pass breakups, including two picks, and a quarterback hit on 85 percent of the defensive snaps.