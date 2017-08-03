Panthers' Devonte Johnson: Signs with Panthers
Johnson agreed to a contract with the Panthers on Wednesday.
Johnson, an undrafted rookie in 2016, spent a majority of the season on the Falcons' practice squad. He has now landed with the Panthers after spending time with the Steelers this offseason. The Panthers are dealing with a variety of injuries at cornerback, so Johnson will have an opportunity to standout while competing for a spot on the final roster.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
How to watch preseason
With the preseason starting up with Thursday's Hall of Fame game, Chris Towers presents five...
-
Andrew Luck a Fantasy bargain?
Has Andrew Luck's shoulder injury created a marketplace where Fantasy owners can get him at...
-
Podcast: Does preseason matter?
The Hall of Fame Game is just a day away, so let’s get you ready for the preseason and look...
-
Dynasty Update: Doyle rules
Sometimes players move because of NFL news. Sometimes players just keep helping themselves....
-
Dynasty Update: Montgomery a real option
Heath Cummings expands his ranking of dynasty running backs to 70, taking note of risers and...
-
Dynasty Update: Allen, Watkins moving up
A variety of health news, both positive and negative, has shaken up the Heath's Cummings dynasty...