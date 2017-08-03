Johnson agreed to a contract with the Panthers on Wednesday.

Johnson, an undrafted rookie in 2016, spent a majority of the season on the Falcons' practice squad. He has now landed with the Panthers after spending time with the Steelers this offseason. The Panthers are dealing with a variety of injuries at cornerback, so Johnson will have an opportunity to standout while competing for a spot on the final roster.

