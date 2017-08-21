Play

Southward is dealing with a sore back, Joe Person of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Southward appears to have suffered the injury during Monday's practice. Once team trainers have a chance to assess Southward's condition, more information on the severity of the setback should come forth. The 26-year-old is vying for a reserve spot in the Panthers' defensive backfield during training camp.

