Panthers' Dezmen Southward: Nursing sore back
Southward is dealing with a sore back, Joe Person of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Southward appears to have suffered the injury during Monday's practice. Once team trainers have a chance to assess Southward's condition, more information on the severity of the setback should come forth. The 26-year-old is vying for a reserve spot in the Panthers' defensive backfield during training camp.
