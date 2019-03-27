Gordon was claimed off waivers by the Panthers on Tuesday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Gordon was recently waived by the Chiefs after missing the entire 2018 season due to shoulder surgery. They let him go without a "failed physical" designation, so he is presumably healthy heading on offseason training activities. The 25-year-old will look to earn himself a depth role on the line and a spot on the Panthers' 53-man roster.