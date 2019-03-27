Panthers' Dillon Gordon: Claimed by Panthers
Gordon was claimed off waivers by the Panthers on Tuesday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Gordon was recently waived by the Chiefs after missing the entire 2018 season due to shoulder surgery. They let him go without a "failed physical" designation, so he is presumably healthy heading on offseason training activities. The 25-year-old will look to earn himself a depth role on the line and a spot on the Panthers' 53-man roster.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Gronk spikes career and retires
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement Sunday after nine seasons in the...
-
Hunt, Chubb Fantasy outlooks
The Browns' controversial decision to add Kareem Hunt will pay off in the second half of the...
-
Tate a bust for Big Blue
Once upon a time, Golden Tate was a reliable Fantasy starter. But that was before he landed...
-
Coleman heads west to the 49ers
Tevin Coleman reunites with Kyle Shanahan, and it spells trouble for the 49ers' running backs...
-
Peterson sticks with Redskins
Washington recoupled with Adrian Peterson, potentially forming a potentially potent run game...
-
Raiders add Williams to new WR corps
The Raiders passing attack has been overhauled with the additions of Antonio Brown and Tyrell...