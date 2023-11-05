Chark (elbow) is active for Sunday's game against the Colts, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

After sitting out Wednesday's practice due to an elbow injury, Chark got back on the field Thursday and Friday in a limited fashion but wore a red non-contact jersey on both occasions. He was listed as questionable heading into the weekend, but after Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Saturday that Chark was expected to suit up Sunday, the wide receiver is doing just that. Chark thus will look to produce versus an Indianapolis defense that has surrendered the seventh-most yards per target (8.7) to opposing WRs this season.