Chark (hamstring) said Tuesday that his goal is to be ready for Week 1 at Atlanta, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.

The wideout said he and the team's medical staff are on the same page about Week 1 being a realistic goal. Chark hasn't practiced with teammates since mid-August, but he did show progress Tuesday with individual work on a field indoors. The first official injury report for Week 1 will be released next Wednesday, at which point Chark may be back to practicing for real.