Chark (elbow) was listed as a non-participant on Tuesday's estimated injury report, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

The Panthers appear to be taking it easy with Chark as he tends to an elbow injury for a second week in a row. Last week, he capped it with back-to-back limited sessions, but after consecutive DNPs to begin Week 10, he has just one more chance for on-field work ahead of Thursday's game at Chicago. Chark's listing on Wednesday's practice report may be telling for his upcoming availability.