Chark caught four of 11 targets for 86 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 37-27 loss to the Seahawks.

After seeing only one target in his season debut last week, Chark was a key part of the offense with rookie Bryce Young (ankle) on the sidelines and veteran QB Andy Dalton under center instead. Chark did most of his damage on a 47-yard TD grab in the second quarter that briefly gave the Panthers the lead. Young could be back in Week 4, which would put a damper on the fantasy outlooks of the team's receiving options, but if Dalton is at the helm again, Chark would have a lot of appeal against a Vikings secondary that just got torched for 25 catches and 336 yards by the Chargers' WR duo of Keenan Allen and Mike Williams (knee).