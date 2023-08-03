Chark and QB Bryce Young have developed timing quickly, especially on deep passes, Joseph Person of The Athletic reports.

The Panthers signed Chark and Adam Thielen this offseason to give Young a pair of experienced starters at wide receiver, where 2021 second-round pick Terrace Marshall and rookie second-rounder Jonathan Mingo also are competing for playing time. Chark is the tallest of that group at 6-3, and he might also be the fastest even if he's lost a half step since running a 4.34 40-yard dash at the 2018 Combine. Consistency is another matter, as he's missed 22 games since his 1,000-yard breakout in 2019 and has averaged a modest 3.2 catches for 48.6 yards in the 28 games he's played. Chark did improve his per-target efficiency after moving from Jacksonville to Detroit last offseason, producing 9.7 YPT in 11 games for the Lions despite playing through an ankle injury most of the year. He had surgery on the ankle in the offseason and now seems to be back at full strength without any setbacks through the first week-plus of training camp.