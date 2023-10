Chark recorded three receptions on six targets for 26 yards in Sunday's 42-21 loss to the Dolphins.

Chark earned six targets for the second consecutive week, good for second on the team. That didn't translate to much production, despite the fact that he managed a 24-yard catch deep down the field midway through the third quarter. Chark has a fairly consistent role in the Carolina offense, but he has topped 50 receiving yards only once in five games this season.