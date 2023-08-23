Coach Frank Reich said Wednesday that Chark is dealing with a hamstring injury, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Chark missed practice Wednesday, and until more details about his injury are disclosed, he'll have to be considered up in the air for Week 1. The severity of Chark's hamstring issue will determine his recovery timetable, but it seems extremely likely he'll miss Friday's season finale against the Lions. Terrace Marshall (back) and Laviska Shenault (concussion) are also dealing with injury, so rookie second-round pick Jonathan Mingo could see a sharp uptick in reps next to Adam Theilen atop the depth chart.