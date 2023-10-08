Chark caught three of six targets for 42 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 42-24 loss to the Lions.

Chark brought in an 18-yard touchdown to salvage some production to begin the fourth quarter. However, his final output still paled in comparison to top wideout Adam Thielen, who finished with 11 catches for 107 yards and a score. While Thielen has profiled as the security blanket in Carolina's passing game, amid only eight catches in four games, Chark's stock thus far has been rooted in his two touchdowns.