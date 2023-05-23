Chark (ankle) had his helmet at Monday's practice but didn't participate in team drills, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Chark signed with the Panthers in March while he was still recovering from offseason ankle surgery, and it seems he's on track for full participation by training camp even if he remains limited this spring. An ankle injury cost him six games last year in his lone season with Detroit, but Chark came on strong at the end nonetheless with 24 catches for 404 yards and two touchdowns over the final seven weeks. He then settled for a one-year, $5 million contract with Carolina after signing for $10 million the year before in Detroit, perhaps suggesting he won't automatically start over 2021 second-round pick Terrace Marshall and rookie second-rounder Jonathan Mingo. Fellow new addition Adam Thielen is easily the best paid of the group, getting 56 percent of his three-year, $25 million contract guaranteed at signing.