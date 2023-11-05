Chark (elbow) is slated to play Sunday against the Colts, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

An elbow injury contained Chark to a red non-contact jersey and just two limited practices during Week 9 prep, but it doesn't seem as if it'll impact his availability for Sunday's contest. Assuming the Panthers deem him active about 90 minutes before a 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff, he'll continue in his usual modest role behind top wide receiver Adam Thielen, which so far has amounted to 31 targets in six games for Chark this season.