Chark (elbow) is listed as inactive Thursday at Chicago, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Chark played through an elbow injury this past Sunday against the Colts, but his 58 percent snap share was a season low, and his five-yard TD connection with quarterback Bryce Young was the lone bright spot for him in a two-catch, nine-yard effort. Chark proceeded to miss every practice this week, resulting in a doubtful designation ahead of an eventual inactive status for Thursday's game. With Chark and Laviska Shenault (ankle) sidelined, Adam Thielen, Jonathan Mingo, Terrace Marshall, Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Mike Strachan are the Panthers' available wide receivers in Week 10.