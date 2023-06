Coach Frank Reich said he expects Chark (ankle) to take part during individual drills at OTAs on Friday, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Chark has been limited early in OTAS as he continues his recovery from offseason ankle surgery, and any participation at Friday's practice would be an encouraging sign. The 26-year-old still has two months before the start of training camp, so the Panthers are likely to remain cautious after signing him to a one-year, $5 million contract in March.