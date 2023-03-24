The Panthers have agreed to a one-year deal with Chark, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Chark caught 30 passes on 52 targets for 502 yards and three TDs in 11 games for Detroit in 2022, his lone campaign with the team. As long as he can stay healthy, the 26-year-old projects to be a key pass-catching target for the Panthers in 2022 alongside fellow newcomer Adam Thielen. Veteran signal-caller Andy Dalton currently tops the team's QB depth chart, but it's assumed that Carolina will bolster the position via the top pick in next month's NFL Draft, with Chark's early-season fantasy prospects in 2023 hinging on how well he meshes with the franchise's Week 1 starter.