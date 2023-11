Chark (elbow) is listed as doubtful for Thursday's game against the Bears.

Chark has missed three straight practices leading up to Thursday's road contest, despite getting in some limited practice sessions the week prior, and even managing to suit up versus the Colts on Sunday. At this point, though, it looks like Chark is trending toward an absence for Week 10. His status will be made official 90 minutes prior to Thursday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.