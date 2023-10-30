Chark caught two of four targets for 23 yards in Sunday's 15-13 win over the Texans.

Chark's production was on par with his recent performances, as he's only topped three catches and 50 yards once as a Panther. While top wideout Adam Thielen normally dominates the targets -- as was the case again Sunday -- rookie Jonathan Mingo flashed with four catches for 62 yards. Without consistent volume in a mostly underwhelming passing attack thus far, Chark's weekly value is fairly tepid besides the occasional touchdown.