Coach Frank Reich indicated that Chark (undisclosed) was absent Wednesday due to injury, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Reich declined to expand on Chark's status, but at the very least it seems as though the starting wideout could miss Friday's preseason finale against the Lions. The Panthers have already been working without Terrace Marshall (back) and Laviska Shenault (concussion) at practice, so the team could look to sign an addition wide receiver.