Chark (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday.

Chark was joined on the Panthers' first Week 1 injury report by the limited Adam Thielen (ankle) and Terrace Marshall (back). It's unclear when Chark hurt his hamstring, but he's been unable to practice since Aug. 23 and has been focusing on rehab in the interim. He'll have just two more chances this week to put himself in a position to be available to rookie quarterback Bryce Young for Sunday's game at Atlanta.