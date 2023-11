Chark didn't practice Wednesday, due to an elbow injury.

Since sitting out the season opener due to a hamstring issue, Chark has been a regular in the Panthers' receiving corps, earning at least a 90 percent snap share in four of six contests. His overall output has been lacking, with a 15-220-2 line on 31 targets. Now that he has a new health concern in tow, Chark's status will need to be monitored as the week goes on to get a sense of his potential to play Sunday against the Colts.