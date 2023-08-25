Chark (hamstring) isn't expected to play in Friday's preseason game against the Lions, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Chark was sidelined at Wednesday's practice due to a hamstring injury, which will keep him out of Carolina's exhibition finale. Along with Chark, fellow wide receivers Terrace Marshall (back) and Laviska Shenault (concussion) also won't suit up, meaning the likes of Adam Thielen, rookie Jonathan Mingo and Shi Smith will be among Bryce Young's top WR targets Friday. Chark will turn his focus to being healthy for the Panthers' Week 1 road matchup with the Falcons on Sunday, Sept. 10.