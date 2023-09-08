Chark (hamstring) looks "iffy' for Sunday against the Falcons after only doing side work during Friday's practice, according to Joe Person of The Athletic.

Chark told reporters he feels good enough to play but that the team is still deciding whether to suit him up Week 1 or wait until Week 2. An absence might free up a starting opportunity for Terrace Marshall, who is dealing with a back injury and was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday. Rookie Jonathan Mingo is the only one of Carolina's projected Top 4 wideouts not on the injury report, with Adam Thielen (ankle) limited Wednesday and then absent Thursday.