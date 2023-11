Chark played 44 offensive snaps yet was not targeted once in Sunday's 33-10 loss to the Cowboys.

Chark's performance is a new low in what's been a widely disappointing season with the Panthers. While rookie quarterback Bryce Young has found success targeting top wideout Adam Thielen, he's struggled mightily going to just about anyone else. Without a single look his way Sunday, Chark's stock has somehow dipped further as he now prepares for Week 12's game at the Titans.