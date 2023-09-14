Chark (hamstring) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Chark has been dealing with a hamstring injury since at least Aug. 23 that kept him sidelined for the Panthers' season-opening loss in Atlanta this past Sunday. Prior to that contest, he managed one limited session last Friday, and he now has been active in drills in back-to-back days. Chark told Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer earlier Thursday that he's optimistic about making his debut with Carolina this coming Monday against the Saints, but ultimately a decision on his Week 2 availability could come down to a game-time call. If he's able to suit up, Chark will join a receiving corps composed of WRs Adam Thielen and Jonathan Mingo and TE Hayden Hurst, among others.