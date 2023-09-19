Chark (hamstring) caught his only target for 15 yards in Monday's 20-17 loss to the Saints.

Chark made his Panthers debut after missing the season opener with a hamstring injury. Rookie quarterback Bryce Young had only one completion longer than 15 yards, but Chark produced the passing attack's second-longest play by drawing an 18-yard pass interference penalty in New Orleans territory in the fourth quarter. That play set up Carolina's third field goal of the game, but the Panthers have scored just two touchdowns through two games heading into a Week 3 trip to Seattle.