Chark caught two of three targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 21-13 loss to the Vikings.

Chark's production dipped as rookie quarterback Bryce Young returned to the lineup. Although veteran Adam Thielen again led the Panthers with 76 receiving yards, it was No. 3 wideout Terrace Marshall who topped the team in catches (nine) and targets (10). While Young goes through his first-season growing pains, Chark could unfortunately be subject to low-output performances like Sunday's.