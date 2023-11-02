Chark (elbow) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

In Chark's return to practice after sitting out Wednesday's session due to the elbow injury, Gantt notes that the receiver took part in workouts while sporting a red no-contact jersey. Chark may have been donning the jersey as a matter of precaution, but in any case, he'll still likely need to upgrade to full participation at Friday's session to avoid taking an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Colts.