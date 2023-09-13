Chark (hamstring) practiced Wednesday, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

There's no official Wednesday injury report ahead of the Monday matchup with New Orleans in Week 2. Chark told reporters last week that he thought he was ready to play in the opener but might be held out until the second game, and his participation in practice Wednesday suggests the plan is still on track. Adam Thielen, Jonathan Mingo and Terrace Marshall all ran routes on at least 90 percent of Bryce Young's dropbacks in Sunday's 24-10 loss to Atlanta, combining for 52 yards on 190 snaps in a game that saw TE Hayden Hurst and RB Bijan Robinson emerge as the only productive pass catchers for either team. Chark could take snaps from any and all of the three WRs, with Marshall in particular at high risk of being demoted to a backup role.